Just gave your UPSC Mains exam? Here’s how you can unwind after the exam

The Union Public Service Commission’s Civil Services Examination tests aspirants’ knowledge, critical thinking, strategising and problem-solving abilities. The amount of information a candidate must process and remember requires them to spend years in preparation. The quantum of the syllabus also leaves candidates exhausted and overwhelmed.
After appearing in two stages of the exam, candidates have three to four months till the personality test or interview, and there is no better way to spend this time than trying to refresh your mind for the next stage.
Organise your study desk and materials. An organised workspace gives you a sense of calm.
Make sure that you catch up on your lost sleep, as it will help your body and mind to recover.
Engage in physical activity, exercise, and meditation to calm your nerves down and improve your physical health. Exercise is a natural endorphin and will help you manage your stress.
It is important to remember that having a good profile is vital for your chances of success at the interview round. As a result, the three to four months between the Main exam and the interview could be best utilised for working on your CV and personality. Volunteering, internships, and working on your communication skills are vital to your profile and can be done in this period.
In addition to building your profile, aspirants must also keep their minds occupied. Creative outlets can help you improve cognitive function and alleviate stress. Solving puzzles, reading and catching up on current affairs will also ensure that you stay sharp and up-to-date.
The key to stay focused and prepared for the interview round is to cultivate a positive mindset. Spend time with loved ones, family, friends, and people who uplift you.