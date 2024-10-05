CSIR UGC-NET exam results are to be out by October 15, as per official announcement

Conducted on July 25, 26, and 27 across 187 cities, the CSIR UGC-NET exam results will be available for viewing for candidates who appeared for the exam. The official website is csirnet.nta.ac.in.

As the results will not be sent via post or email, keep credentials like application number and date of birth handy to access them via the official website.

Here are a few dates for recollection purposes:

August 8: Provisional answer key was released

September 11: Final answer key was released after correction

The CSIR UGC-NET exam was supposed to take place on June 25 to 27 but wasn't because of circumstances which were unavoidable as well as certain "logistical issues", as per the NTA's postponement announcement.

As per a report by The Indian Express, 2,25,335 candidates registered for the exam, out of which, 1,63,529 candidates appeared.