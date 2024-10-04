“Release UGC-NET results”: Candidates urge NTA as results continue to be delayed

As delays persist in the release of results for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) for June 2024 session, candidates are growing increasingly distressed.

While a few media reports previously indicated that the National Testing Agency (NTA) would release the scorecards on October 3, the results have still not been announced. Furthermore, the absence of any official communication from the exam-conducting body has heightened students’ anxieties.

One such student urged the exam authorities to issue clarification regarding the announcement of the results, taking the concerns to social media platform X.

“Please provide us UGC-NET results asap. Atleast provide us with a tentative date. Whenever we try to contact NTA they say "keep visiting nta website for official update". Because of this mental health of students is getting affected,” wrote a user, Nirbhay Thakur.