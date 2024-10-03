SSC-CGL 2024 Tier I Answer Key OUT now. Check details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam Tier I answer key for 2024.

Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024 Tier I can check the provisional key on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

It should be noted that the SSC CGL 2024 answer key is not available on the old SSC website, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The commission conducted the SSC-CGL exam from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. The online registration for SSC CGL exam began on June 24 and closed on July 27, 2024.

The Tier I exam featured objective-type multiple-choice questions covering General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

Each section included 25 questions, with a maximum score of 50. The questions were available in both English and Hindi, except for the English Comprehension section.

The minimum qualifying marks for the examination are set at 30% for unreserved candidates, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20% for all other categories, added Hindustan Times.

Through this recruitment drive, the SSC aims to fill approximately 17,727 vacancies.

The Tier II examination will be held in December 2024. The exact dates have not been announced yet.