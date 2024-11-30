KPSC admit cards for Panchayat Development Officer exam are announced

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) examination under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. Candidates registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, kpsc.kar.nic.in.

Here are the steps to download KPSC PDO AdmitCard 2024:

1. Visit the official website kpsc.kar.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, select the link for the KPSC PDO Admit Card 2024

3. Log in with the necessary credentials such as registration number and password

4. Click on submit

5. Verify your details

6. Download for future purpose



Moreover, candidates are advised to ensure all details on the admit card are accurate and to carry a printed copy to the examination centre. The official notification also highlights that disabled candidates using scribes must download a separate scribe admit card along with their hall ticket, The Telegraph reported.



The KPSC PDO Selection procession 2024 includes exam and interview process.The recruitment process includes two stages:

Kannada Language Test

Competitive Exam



Performance in these exams will determine the selection of candidates for the Panchayat Development Officer positions.The Kannada Language Test and Competitive Examinations are set to be held on December 7 and 8, 2024 across various exam centres in Karnataka. These exams aim to fill 150 vacancies for the position of Panchayat Development Officer.