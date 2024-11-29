RRB released admit cards for Sub-Inspector post | Exam from December 2

The admit cards for the Railway Protection Force Sub-Inspector are out. Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released admit cards for the Sub-Inspector (Executive) in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force recruitment examination scheduled for December 2. Candidates can visit the official websites of RRBs and download their hall tickets.

The RRB RPF SI recruitment examination will be held on December 2, 3, 9, 12, and 13, 2024.

The exam city intimation slips have already been released. The exam city slip contains the name of the city where exam centres will be located and the exam date.

On the admit card, candidates can check the address of the exam centre, the reporting time, the list of documents required, their roll numbers, and exam day guidelines.

The admit cards are being released in phases, four days before each exam. These are the important dates to keep in mind for downloading admit cards:

RPF SI admit card for December 3 exam: On November 29

For the December 9 exam: December 5

For the December 12 exam: December 8

For the December 13 exam: December 9

RRBs will fill 452 sub-inspector (executive) and 4,208 constable (executive) vacancies in RPF and RPSF this year. Dates and other details about the Constable recruitment exam are awaited, as reported by The Hindustan Times.

Additionally, on the exam day, candidates should carry a copy of the admit card, which will be required. Aadhar-linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre before entry, and therefore, candidates need to bring their original Aadhar cards to the exam venue.

For further queries about the RPF SI admit card, candidates can contact 9592-001-188 and 0172-565-3333 between 10 am and 5 pm. They can also email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.