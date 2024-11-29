KPSC to soon release fresh hall tickets for Gazetted Probationer exam after cancelling previous ones

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) will soon issue the KPSC KAS Hall Ticket 2024 for the Gazetted Probationer Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ posts, according to Jagran Josh.



It has further issued a short notice informing candidates that the hall tickets they previously downloaded for the Probationer Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ posts are now invalid.



The commission will release new hall tickets in due course of time via its official website.



The re-examination for the prelims for these positions is scheduled for December 29, 2024, across the state.



A short notice regarding the release of the admit card has been published by KPSC and candidates who are set to appear for the exam can view the notice on the official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in.



Earlier the commission had released recruitment notices for a total of 384 vacancies for Gazetted Probationer Group ‘A’ and ‘B’.



How to download the hall ticket? Follow these steps



1) Go to the official website at kpsconline.karnataka.gov.in



2) Click on the ink Gazetted Probationer Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ Hall Ticket displayed on the home page.



3) Fill in your login credentials to the link on the home page.



4) The required admit card will open in a new window then.



5) Download it and save it for future reference.