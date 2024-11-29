IIM Calcutta to release CAT Answer keys today. Steps to check here

The Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) response sheets and answer keys are expected to be out today, November 29. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is expected to release CAT 2024 response sheets and answer keys on their official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT exam is conducted for admission to IIM's two-year management programme.

Steps to check CAT 2024 answer keys:

1. Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the candidate login option

3. Log in by entering the credentials

4. Click on submit

5. Check the CAT 2024 answer key

6. Download for future reference

The CAT 2024 exam was conducted on November 24 across three shifts in the country. According to Times Now, nearly three lakh students have appeared for the test. Conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, the exam has three sections:

- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

- Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

- Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants)



While the whole exam duration is 120 minutes, the time for each test paper is 40 minutes.

Besides IIMs, CAT scores are also accepted by some of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), business schools, management schools, private colleges, and others.

CAT Eligibility

To be eligible for CAT-participating colleges, candidates must have completed a bachelor's degree from a recognised university with at least 50% total marks. However, there is no age limit.