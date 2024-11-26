JEE Main 2025: NTA opens correction window for two days

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 today, Tuesday, November 26, 2024.



NOTE!

It is important to note that students will have two days to make corrections to their registration forms.



Candidates who wish to make changes can do so through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, between November 26 and November 27, 2024.



During this two-day window, students can update certain details on their registration forms. However, they will not be able to modify information such as their mobile number, email address, permanent/present address, emergency contact details, or photographs.



Here is what candidates can update:

Only one:



1) Name

2) Mother's name

3) Father's name



Can change all:



1) Class X/equivalent details

2) Class XII/equivalent details

3) PAN number

4) Date of birth

5) Gender

6) Category

7) Subcategory

8) Persons with Disabilities (PwD) status

9) Signature



Also,



1) JEE main paper

2) Medium of the exam

3) Preference of exam cities



Steps to make changes in the form:



Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.



Step 2: On the homepage, look for the Session 1 correction link in the activity tab.



Step 3: Next, log in using your credentials.



Step 4: Click and select the details you want to update.



Step 5: Make the necessary changes, update details as required, and submit.



Step 6: Candidates must make any additional payment if required, otherwise, the page will not be saved.



Step 7: Submit and download the acknowledgement form.



This year, over 13 lakh students have registered for the engineering entrance exam, marking an all-time high for JEE Main 2025.