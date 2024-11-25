JKSSB releases admit cards for Police Constable recruitment. Check details here

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) released the admit cards for the Police Constable recruitment under the Home Department on November 25, 2024. The link to download the admit cards was activated at 4.00 pm today, November 25.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the written examination can now access their admit cards by visiting the official JKSSB website at jkssb.nic.in. To download the admit card, candidates will need their registration number and date of birth, reported the Times of India.

Follow these simple steps to access your admit cards:

1. Visit the official JKSSB website at jkssb.nic.in.

2. Look for the ‘Download Admit Card’ link on the homepage.

3. Click the link and enter your registration number and date of birth.

4. Submit the details to view your admit card.

5. The admit card will be displayed in PDF format.

6. Download and print it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly check the details mentioned in the admit card. Ensure you carry a printed copy of your admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

The Police Constable exam is scheduled for December 1, 2024, added TOI.

The JKSSB has announced a total of 4,002 vacancies for the Police Constable position, making this a significant opportunity for candidates interested in joining the Jammu and Kashmir Police.