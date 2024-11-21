UP police constable exam results announced: Over 34 lakh candidates were awaiting outcome

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the results of its highly anticipated constable recruitment examination. Aspiring candidates can now access their results through the board's official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The massive recruitment drive attracted an impressive 48,17,441 candidates, with a notable participation of 15 lakh women. Approximately 34.6 lakh candidates appeared for the written examination, which was conducted across two phases in late August.

The board is set to fill 60,244 vacancies, with a significant 20% (12,049 positions) reserved for female candidates. Male candidates can compete for 48,195 positions.

Following the exam, the board released its final answer key on October 30, which remained accessible until November 9.

The key revealed several technical adjustments: 70 objections were identified as valid, 29 questions had multiple correct answers, 25 questions were deemed incorrect, and 16 answers underwent modifications. Candidates can expect full marks for incorrect questions, and those who provided one of the multiple correct answers, for questions with more than one answer, will also be credited.

The next stages of selection will include the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification. Dates and admit cards for these rounds will be announced subsequent to the written exam results.

Interested candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates and instructions.