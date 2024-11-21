CBSE Board exams 2025 to begin on February 15; datesheet released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has unveiled the official schedule for the 2025 Board exams, confirming that the exams for both Class X and XII will start on February 15, 2025. The exams will take place over several weeks, with the final paper scheduled for April 10, 2025

The board’s announcement highlighted the thoughtful planning behind the datesheet, ensuring that no student struggles with overlapping exams. According to CBSE, “The Date Sheet has been designed after carefully considering over 40,000 subject combinations to avoid any date clashes for students.” This year’s schedule has been designed and released nearly 86 days prior to the scheduled exam date, with student convenience in mind, providing enough time between exams to reduce stress.

To further ease the burden, CBSE also considered the timing of other major entrance exams, ensuring that students preparing for multiple assessments are not overwhelmed. The board added, “The exam timetable takes into account the schedules of other important entrance exams, aiming for a balanced experience for students.”

In addition to this, CBSE has urged students to carefully read the instructions provided with their admit cards and adhere to all examination protocols. “Students should strictly follow the guidelines and refrain from engaging in any form of unfair practice,” the statement emphasised.

With the exam dates now set, students are encouraged to review the schedule and create an effective study plan, making the most of the time remaining. Schools and parents are urged to support students in ensuring the smooth conduct of the exams.

The full datesheet is available on the official CBSE website, where students can find all the necessary details to prepare for the exams.

Here's the link: https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents/Date_Sheet_Main_Exam_2025_20112024.pdf