Rajasthan CET Graduate Level answer key out; Objection window opens on THIS date

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key for the Graduate Level Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2024, offering candidates the opportunity to evaluate their performance in the exam.

The test, conducted over four phases on September 27 and 28, was taken by a large number of candidates, with each phase corresponding to a different set of question papers, reported the Times of India.

The RSMSSB has uploaded the preliminary answer keys for all four phases of the examination — labeled A15, A11, A17, and B23 — on its official website, www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Along with the answer keys, the board has also made the master question papers available for candidates to compare their responses.

Objection window

Candidates who wish to raise objections to any part of the answer key, or specific questions in the exam, can now submit their concerns online. The board has set a designated window for objection submissions from 00.01 hours on November 26, 2024, to 23.59 hours on November 28, 2024.

To file an objection, candidates must submit their concerns through the board’s official website. A fee of Rs 100 per question must be paid to process the objection. Payments can be made through the SSO ID or the e-Mitra payment gateway.

Guidelines for filing objections

Candidates are urged to ensure that their objections are based on specific question numbers and the order of answer options as per the master question paper.

Objections will only be considered if they align exactly with the uploaded master paper. Any objections without sufficient documentation or those submitted after the deadline will not be entertained.

Additionally, only reliable and recognised reference materials, such as standard textbooks, should be cited to support objections, added TOI.