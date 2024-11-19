Check out FAQs for JEE Main 2025 | Full document on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, to address common queries surrounding the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 exam.

The document aims to provide clarity on a range of topics, including important dates, exam guidelines, and procedural updates.

Here are a few highlights from the FAQs:

Q1. Is Aadhaar authentication mandatory?

No, it’s optional, but candidates should update their Aadhaar details for ID verification at exam centres.

Q2. When will the exam be conducted?

Session 1: January 22-31, 2025

Session 2: April 1-8, 2025

Q3. Can candidates apply for Session 2 if they missed Session 1?

Yes, they can apply when the portal opens for Session 2.

Q4. What if the exam date clashes with another exam?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not change the exam date in case of clashes.

Q5. Can candidates choose the exam date or slot?

No, the date and slot are computer-allocated randomly.

Q6. Can the application be cancelled?

No, once submitted, it cannot be cancelled or withdrawn.

Q7. Can candidates leave early after finishing the test?

No, candidates must stay until the test concludes.

Q8. What option to select for re-appearing candidates?

Select “Passed.”

Q9. What pin code should foreign candidates enter?

Use 000000

Q10. What is the official website, helpline number, and email for JEE (Main)?

The official website is jeemain.nta.nic.in, the helpline number is 011-40759000, and the email ID is jeemain@nta.ac.in.

The candidates can access the complete document on the official JEE website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The online application process for JEE Main 2025 (Session 1) is currently underway and will close on November 22, 2024.