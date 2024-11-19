BTEUP revaluation results 2024 out now for even semesters. Check details here

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education (BTEUP) has announced the revaluation results for the even semester examinations today, November 19. A total of 1.90 lakh students have been eagerly awaiting these results, as reported by Aaj Tak.

The revaluation outcomes have been published on the official BTEUP website — bteup.ac.in.

Students who have applied for revaluation can now check their results by visiting the official website.

The revaluation fee for each subject was previously set at Rs 500, but this year, the fee has been reduced to Rs 250. For students who had already paid the original fee of Rs 500, the process of refunding the excess Rs 250 is currently underway, the board has announced.

Candidates are advised to check the website for updates and further instructions regarding the revaluation process.

To check your BTEUP revaluation result, follow these simple steps:

Go to the official website of BTEUP — bteup.ac.in On the homepage, locate and click on the "Scrutiny Result" link Fill in your roll number and any other required details in the provided fields After entering the information, click on the "Submit" button Your rechecking result will be displayed on the screen

Make sure to download or take a screenshot of your result for future reference.