ICSI CSEET 2024 results OUT now. Here are details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held in November 2024.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can access and download their scorecards from the official ICSI website — icsi.edu — by entering their application number and date of birth.

The CSEET November 2024 examination was conducted in a remote-proctored format on November 9 and 11.

In addition to the overall result, ICSI will also provide a detailed subject-wise breakdown of marks for each candidate.

The formal e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded to the ICSI website shortly after the result declaration. Please note that ICSI will not be issuing physical copies of the marks statement to candidates.

To pass the exam, candidates need a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper (paper 1, 2, 3, 4) separately and 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together.

If you appeared for the November session of CSEET 2024, here is how you can access your scorecard:

1. Visit the official website — icsi.edu

2. Locate and click on the link for the November exam results.

3. Enter your application number and date of birth in the required fields.

4. Log in to view and download your results.