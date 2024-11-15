Investing in your MBA: From NMAT fees to MBA salaries — Plan your financial journey

Master of Business Administration (MBA) is surely a valuable degree to pursue, but planning ahead financially can help even more.
Here are tips:
Registration Fee: ₹3,000 + applicable taxes.
Retake Fee: ₹3,000 + applicable taxes per retake.
Rescheduling Fee: ₹1,200 + applicable taxes.
Additional Score Reports: ₹400 + applicable taxes per programme beyond the first five.
In India, the cost of an MBA programme varies widely based on the institute’s reputation and ranking.
At well-known institutes, total fees can range from approximately Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh, while programmes at mid-range institutes typically fall between Rs 10 and Rs 15 lakh.
A few institutions offer MBA programmes for Rs 5 to rs 10 lakhs as well.
Post-MBA starting salaries can also vary based on the institute’s prestige and industry connections.
Graduates from highly ranked institutes may begin with average annual salaries between Rs 20 to Rs 35 lakh, while those from mid-range institutes may expect starting salaries around Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh.
Scholarships and grants:
Research institute-specific scholarships or government grants.
Education loans:
Compare interest rates and repayment options from banks.
Budgeting:
Account for living expenses, books, and personal expenses.