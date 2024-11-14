How GMAC makes the NMAT experience smooth and easy for students
The NMAT offers a flexible testing window. How does this benefit candidates, and what feedback have you received from test-takers regarding this feature? Do institutions accept test scores for other attempts during admissions?
NMAT’s flexible testing window allows candidates to choose the exam date as per their convenience while most exams are conducted on one specific date.
If candidates are unable to appear for the exam on that date due to unavoidable reasons, then they often end up dropping a year and re-appearing for that exam in the next academic session.
Hence, in the NMAT, candidates appreciate this flexibility and moreover, they can reschedule the exam 72 hours prior to the exam date if they are unable to appear on the selected date.
What measures are in place to ensure a smooth and positive experience for candidates during the NMAT examination process?
Over the years we have steadily been increasing our network of test centres and we are currently delivering the test in 83 cities (Last Year 73 cities) in India.
The NMAT website (www.mba.com/nmat) provides complete information about the exam in a single place such as accepting schools, check-in processes on the day of the exam, ID and other document requirements, preparation tools or any other information including FAQs that candidates may look for.
To make the registration process easy and smooth, detailed steps and a video demonstrating the steps are also available for candidates. We also educate them about prohibited practices that have stringent consequences like score cancellations and a ban on future testing.
Candidates can also reach NMAT customer care which is operational 24*7 from August 1 to the end of January 2025, in case they face any issues or have any queries, via email or phone.