How GMAC makes the NMAT experience smooth and easy for students

NMAT’s flexible testing window allows candidates to choose the exam date as per their convenience while most exams are conducted on one specific date.

If candidates are unable to appear for the exam on that date due to unavoidable reasons, then they often end up dropping a year and re-appearing for that exam in the next academic session.

Hence, in the NMAT, candidates appreciate this flexibility and moreover, they can reschedule the exam 72 hours prior to the exam date if they are unable to appear on the selected date.