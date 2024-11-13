NMAT 2024: Avoid these prep falls! | Do's & don'ts

Here are a few top mistakes candidates tend to make in the preparation of the MBA entrance exam, NMAT
Don't: Delay starting your preparation.
Do: Begin early to cover all topics thoroughly.
Don't: Avoid sections you find challenging.
Do: Focus on improving weaker subjects.
Don't: Skip full-length practice exams.
Do: Regularly take mocks to simulate exam conditions.
Don't: Spend too much time on difficult questions.
Do: Practice pacing to attempt all questions.
Don't: Sacrifice sleep and nutrition.
Do: Maintain a balanced lifestyle.
Create a study plan with realistic goals and timelines.
Allocate time for prep based on personal proficiency and section weightage.
Regularly revisit and revise topics to reinforce learning.
Keep abreast of any exam updates or changes.