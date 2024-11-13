NMAT 2024: Avoid these prep falls! | Do's & don'ts

Prevent common errors and enhance exam performance by following these actionable tips and best practices
Let's take a look
Let's take a look(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Here are a few top mistakes candidates tend to make in the preparation of the MBA entrance exam, NMAT

1. Procrastination

Do it NOW
Do it NOW(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  • Don't: Delay starting your preparation.

  • Do: Begin early to cover all topics thoroughly.

2. Ignoring weak areas

Weak link
Weak link(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  • Don't: Avoid sections you find challenging.

  • Do: Focus on improving weaker subjects.

3. Overlooking mock tests and poor time management

Take the mock test
Take the mock test(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  • Don't: Skip full-length practice exams.

  • Do: Regularly take mocks to simulate exam conditions.

  • Don't: Spend too much time on difficult questions.

  • Do: Practice pacing to attempt all questions.

4. Neglecting health

Check your health
Check your health(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  • Don't: Sacrifice sleep and nutrition.

  • Do: Maintain a balanced lifestyle.

5. More tips

Quick tips
Quick tips(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  • Create a study plan with realistic goals and timelines.

  • Allocate time for prep based on personal proficiency and section weightage.

  • Regularly revisit and revise topics to reinforce learning.

  • Keep abreast of any exam updates or changes.

NMAT
do's
don'ts

