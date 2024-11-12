What does "adaptive test format" mean in the context of the NMAT exam?

NMAT is a high-quality, secure "Computer Adaptive Test" in which a candidate's ability is estimated successively based on the responses to the questions administered, which are tailored to the candidate’s current ability estimate.
Let's take a look at a few pointers:
This means except for the first question, the subsequent questions that test-takers will be exposed to in the exam will depend on the performance (correctness) in the preceding question(s).
It gives a better user experience as the difficulty level of the questions is in tune with the candidate’s ability.
This ensures that every candidate gets an ability-based score which builds their confidence and enables them to apply to accepting schools/programmes.
The innovative adaptive algorithm underpinning the NMAT exam reduces item exposure which minimises test item overlap and hence ensures fairness.