What does "adaptive test format" mean in the context of the NMAT exam?

Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director - APAC, Middle East & Africa at the Graduate Management Admission Council® (GMAC®) explains it as it is
NMAT is a high-quality, secure "Computer Adaptive Test" in which a candidate's ability is estimated successively based on the responses to the questions administered, which are tailored to the candidate’s current ability estimate.

1. Depends on the performance

This means except for the first question, the subsequent questions that test-takers will be exposed to in the exam will depend on the performance (correctness) in the preceding question(s).

2. Better user experience

It gives a better user experience as the difficulty level of the questions is in tune with the candidate’s ability.

3. Ability-based score

This ensures that every candidate gets an ability-based score which builds their confidence and enables them to apply to accepting schools/programmes. 

4. Innovative adaptive algorithm

The innovative adaptive algorithm underpinning the NMAT exam reduces item exposure which minimises test item overlap and hence ensures fairness.

