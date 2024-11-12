Exams

IGNOU December TEE admit cards 2024 out | Here are steps

As per the official date sheet, the IGNOU December TEE examination will begin on December 2 and conclude on January 9, 2025
Image is for representational purpose only(Express Photo)
Published on

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the IGNOU December TEE Admit Card 2024 today, Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the term-end examination in December 2024 can download the admit card via the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Steps to download admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the announcement section

Step 3: Select IGNOU December TEE Admit Card 2024

Step 4: A new page appears

Step 5: Log in with credentials

Step 6: Click on submit

Step 7: Admit card appears on the screen

Step 8: Download for future reference

According to the official date sheet, the IGNOU December TEE examination will begin on December 2 and conclude on January 9, 2025. The examination will be held in two sessions every day: A morning session from 10 am to 1 pm and an evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the question paper.

The registration process was started on September 9 and ended on November 3, 2024. The December Term End Examinations (TEE) are for various courses such as:

BCom: Bachelor of Commerce

BSc: Bachelor of Science

BA: Bachelor of Arts

BBA: Bachelor of Business Administration

BCA: Bachelor of Computer Applications

MA: Master of Arts

MCA: Masters in Computer Applications

MSc: Masters in Science and others

