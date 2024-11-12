IGNOU December TEE admit cards 2024 out | Here are steps

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the IGNOU December TEE Admit Card 2024 today, Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the term-end examination in December 2024 can download the admit card via the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Steps to download admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the announcement section

Step 3: Select IGNOU December TEE Admit Card 2024

Step 4: A new page appears

Step 5: Log in with credentials

Step 6: Click on submit

Step 7: Admit card appears on the screen

Step 8: Download for future reference

According to the official date sheet, the IGNOU December TEE examination will begin on December 2 and conclude on January 9, 2025. The examination will be held in two sessions every day: A morning session from 10 am to 1 pm and an evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the question paper.

The registration process was started on September 9 and ended on November 3, 2024. The December Term End Examinations (TEE) are for various courses such as:

BCom: Bachelor of Commerce

BSc: Bachelor of Science

BA: Bachelor of Arts

BBA: Bachelor of Business Administration

BCA: Bachelor of Computer Applications

MA: Master of Arts

MCA: Masters in Computer Applications

MSc: Masters in Science and others