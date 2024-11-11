NMAT Language Skills section: Cracking para jumble & reading comprehension

Para Jumble

Para jumble questions evaluate test takers' logical reasoning and language skills. For example, choose the most logical order of the following sentences to create a coherent paragraph:

A) The first reason is that it is a prestigious institution for higher education.

B) He opted to study at this institute for two reasons.

C) John Abraham is a student at IIT Madras.

D) The second reason is that it is in his home state.

These sentences are jumbled. The pronouns “he” and “it” refer to John and IIT Madras, respectively, indicating how to arrange them logically.

