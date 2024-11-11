NMAT Language Skills section: Cracking para jumble & reading comprehension

Read carefully to spot errors; break down sentences into meaningful chunks to identify errors more easily; look for awkward phrases that may indicate errors and many more are just a few tips that Dr Albert P'Rayan, ELT resource person and education columnist, has to share.
This is for the MBA entrance exam, NMAT. Particularly, for its Language Skills section...
Para Jumble
Para jumble questions evaluate test takers' logical reasoning and language skills. For example, choose the most logical order of the following sentences to create a coherent paragraph:
A) The first reason is that it is a prestigious institution for higher education.
B) He opted to study at this institute for two reasons.
C) John Abraham is a student at IIT Madras.
D) The second reason is that it is in his home state.
These sentences are jumbled. The pronouns “he” and “it” refer to John and IIT Madras, respectively, indicating how to arrange them logically.
Tips:
Quickly read all four sentences.
Identify the opening sentence that introduces the main idea.
Look for pronouns and references that refer to previously mentioned nouns.
Search for linking words or phrases like “first,” “second,” “finally,” “for example,” and “in addition” to help sequence the sentences.
After arranging the sentences, read them aloud to ensure they flow logically (though you can't do this on exam day).
Regularly reading articles of 500-800 words can enhance comprehension of main ideas. Here are some strategies:
Reading the questions first can be inefficient. Instead, skim the passage to grasp the main idea using clues from headings, subheadings, and keywords.
Familiarize yourself with common types of reading comprehension questions: main idea, inference, vocabulary in context, specific details, structure, and author's purpose and tone.
Understand the purpose of the text and the author's tone while reading.
Infer the meanings of new words from context instead of spending excessive time on definitions.
Take mock tests and track your time spent on reading comprehension to improve scores.