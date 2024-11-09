Demystifying the structure: Understanding NMAT's structure and scoring system

Let's take a look at the structure and scoring system of NMAT, the MBA entrance exam conducted by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC)
Total Questions: 108
Total Time: 120 minutes
Section Order: Candidates choose the order at the beginning of the exam.
Scoring:
Section Score Range: 12 to 120
Scaled And Total Score Range: 36 to 360
Language Skills
Questions: 36
Time Allocation: 28 minutes
Quantitative Skills
Questions: 36
Time Allocation: 52 minutes
Logical Reasoning
Questions: 36
Time Allocation: 40 minutes
No Negative Marking: You can attempt all questions!
Adaptive Testing: Difficulty level is adjusted based on responses.
Equal Weightage: Each section carries equal importance.