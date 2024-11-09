Demystifying the structure: Understanding NMAT's structure and scoring system

Organised by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), this MBA entrance exam started on November 5 and will go on till December 20, spanning 45 days
Let's take a look
Let's take a look(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Let's take a look at the structure and scoring system of NMAT, the MBA entrance exam conducted by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC)

1. Overview:

An overall take
An overall take(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  • Total Questions: 108

  • Total Time: 120 minutes

  • Section Order: Candidates choose the order at the beginning of the exam.

  • Scoring:

    • Section Score Range: 12 to 120

    • Scaled And Total Score Range: 36 to 360

2. Exam sections and timing:

Time is vital
Time is vital(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  1. Language Skills

    • Questions: 36

    • Time Allocation: 28 minutes

  2. Quantitative Skills

    • Questions: 36

    • Time Allocation: 52 minutes

  3. Logical Reasoning

    • Questions: 36

    • Time Allocation: 40 minutes

3. Additional Features:

What else?
What else?(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  • No Negative Marking: You can attempt all questions!

  • Adaptive Testing: Difficulty level is adjusted based on responses.

  • Equal Weightage: Each section carries equal importance.

exam
NMAT
MBA
structure
scoring system

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com