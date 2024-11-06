NMAT 2024: Changes made to the MBA entrance exam

Each year Graduate Management Admission Council® (GMAC®), the body that conducts NMAT, rigorously conducts a learning exercise based on the previous year’s delivery and make changes/enhancements to the NMAT exam to enhance the customer experience.
In 2024 they introduced the following changes:
This year exam delivery is ONLY at Test Centres in India. International exams will be delivered in an online proctored mode. Test centre span has been increased to 83 cities with 88 centers from 73 cities and 76 centers.
This year we targeted two of the highest-volume contributors in customer care to improve customer experience.
Candidates reach out to customer care for data corrections post-submission of the application form, despite the preview and edit feature being available.
This year we moved the submit button to the "Preview Screen" mandating a preview before submission, which resulted in a 6% drop in rectification requests which in the coming years with more education can result in further reduction.
In India, candidates can now view the availability of exam slots before making the payment or scheduling and this has resulted in a 72% drop in queries this year.
The exam delivery window has been reduced from 66 to 45 days. Also, admit cards will be available for download seven days before the exam date from the candidate dashboard.