NMAT 2024: Changes made to the MBA entrance exam

Were there any changes that were introduced in the NMAT exam this year? Do you foresee any other improvements or enhancements? Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director - APAC, Middle East & Africa at Graduate Management Admission Council® (GMAC®), tells us
Each year Graduate Management Admission Council® (GMAC®), the body that conducts NMAT, rigorously conducts a learning exercise based on the previous year’s delivery and make changes/enhancements to the NMAT exam to enhance the customer experience.

In 2024 they introduced the following changes:

1. Test centres 

This year exam delivery is ONLY at Test Centres in India. International exams will be delivered in an online proctored mode. Test centre span has been increased to 83 cities with 88 centers from 73 cities and 76 centers.

2. Customer care

This year we targeted two of the highest-volume contributors in customer care to improve customer experience.

3. Application form corrections

Candidates reach out to customer care for data corrections post-submission of the application form, despite the preview and edit feature being available.

This year we moved the submit button to the "Preview Screen" mandating a preview before submission, which resulted in a 6% drop in rectification requests which in the coming years with more education can result in further reduction.

4. Exam slot availability

In India, candidates can now view the availability of exam slots before making the payment or scheduling and this has resulted in a 72% drop in queries this year.

5. And more...

The exam delivery window has been reduced from 66 to 45 days. Also, admit cards will be available for download seven days before the exam date from the candidate dashboard. 

