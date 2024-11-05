NMAT 2024: Precious exam tips from GMAC

NMAT is around the corner and hence, EdexLive reached out to Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director - APAC, Middle East & Africa at Graduate Management Admission Council® (GMAC®) for tips on acing the exam.

Organised by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), this MBA entrance exam will be held from November 5 to December 20, spanning as many as 45 days.

This is what you should keep in mind:

Prepare a realistic study schedule based on actual time available, between one’s personal and work commitments.

Take the free "NMAT Official Practice Exam", and understand the score analysis.

Refresh your skills through the "Official Guide", and review strategies to use for specific question types.

Focus on the content areas and question types you need the most help with.

Prepare the topics well and take the paid "Practise Exams" (if required) before taking your main attempt.

Do note: Although there is no negative marking for wrong answers in the NMAT exam, time management is important to attempt all questions within each section as a penalty is levied. In case all questions are not answered within a section, test-takers could end up LOSING MORE, compared to the loss that they may incur due to incorrect responses.