NMAT 2024: Precious exam tips from GMAC

Here are a few tips plus a special note from Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director - APAC, Middle East & Africa at Graduate Management Admission Council® (GMAC®)
Tips for you!
NMAT is around the corner and hence, EdexLive reached out to Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director - APAC, Middle East & Africa at Graduate Management Admission Council® (GMAC®) for tips on acing the exam.

Organised by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), this MBA entrance exam will be held from November 5 to December 20, spanning as many as 45 days.

This is what you should keep in mind:

  • Prepare a realistic study schedule based on actual time available, between one’s personal and work commitments.

  • Take the free "NMAT Official Practice Exam", and understand the score analysis. 

  • Refresh your skills through the "Official Guide", and review strategies to use for specific question types. 

  • Focus on the content areas and question types you need the most help with.

  • Prepare the topics well and take the paid "Practise Exams" (if required) before taking your main attempt.

Do note: Although there is no negative marking for wrong answers in the NMAT exam, time management is important to attempt all questions within each section as a penalty is levied. In case all questions are not answered within a section, test-takers could end up LOSING MORE, compared to the loss that they may incur due to incorrect responses.

