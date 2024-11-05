Maximise your score: Insights and strategies for successful NMAT retakes

How many times does GMAC allow you to retake NMAT? What should be your strategy while attempting the exam again?
Organised by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), NMAT allows you to attempt exams multiple times.

Let's take a look at a few details of the MBA entrance exam

1. Retake Policy Overview

  • Total Attempts Allowed: Three per testing year (initial attempt + two retakes).

  • Retake Waiting Period: Minimum of 15 days between attempts.

  • Score Consideration: Only the highest score is sent to selected schools.

2. Before You Decide to Retake

  • Evaluate Performance: Is your score significantly below target institute cut-offs?

  • Assess Preparedness: Can you improve with additional study and practice?

  • Consider Application Deadlines: Will retake scores be available before institute deadlines?

3. Improvement Strategies 

  • Identify Weak Areas: Review score reports to pinpoint sections needing improvement.

  • Targeted Practice: Focus on challenging topics with additional exercises

  • Time Management: Work on pacing to ensure all questions are attempted.

