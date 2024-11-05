Maximise your score: Insights and strategies for successful NMAT retakes

Organised by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), NMAT allows you to attempt exams multiple times.
Let's take a look at a few details of the MBA entrance exam
Total Attempts Allowed: Three per testing year (initial attempt + two retakes).
Retake Waiting Period: Minimum of 15 days between attempts.
Score Consideration: Only the highest score is sent to selected schools.
Evaluate Performance: Is your score significantly below target institute cut-offs?
Assess Preparedness: Can you improve with additional study and practice?
Consider Application Deadlines: Will retake scores be available before institute deadlines?
Identify Weak Areas: Review score reports to pinpoint sections needing improvement.
Targeted Practice: Focus on challenging topics with additional exercises
Time Management: Work on pacing to ensure all questions are attempted.