CAT 2024: IIM Calcutta to release admit cards TODAY

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 admit cards will be released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, today, Tuesday, November 5. Students who have registered can download them from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the admit cards will be available from November 5 to 24, 2024, on the official website fo the exam.

Here are steps you can follow to download the admit card:

1) Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in

2) On the homepage, click on IIM CAT 2024 admit card link

3) Key in your login details, as required, and click on submit

4) Your admit card will be on your screen

5) Do check all the details on your admit card and download it

6) If you find any errors in your admit card, alert the exam authorities immediately for rectification

The 120-minute test will have three sections:

- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

- Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

- Quantitative Ability (QA)

It may be noted that the management exam is set to be conducted on November 24, 2024, and will be held in as many as 170 test cities.

The exam is for admission into IIMs and non-IIM institutes as well, for postgraduate (PG) or fellow/doctorate-level Business courses, as per the Hindustan Times report.