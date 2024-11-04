NMAT: Important dates to note

In today's market MBA's popularity has grown manifold, and apart from the certain definite exams to go for, aspirants are now looking for alternatives with the ever-increasing competition.

On that note, NMAT is approaching. Organised by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), this MBA entrance exam is considered relatively easier and will be held from November 5 to December 20, spanning 45 days.

Let's look at a few important dates of the exam so that you don't miss out on the precious opportunity.

Registration Window: August 1 to October 13

Scheduling Window: August 1 to October 21

Rescheduling: August 1 to December 17

Exam Delivery Window : November 5 to December 20

Retake Registration: November 6 to December 17

Admit Card Download: Available for seven days before scheduled exam date.

Score Card Download: Available within 48 hours after scheduled exam date.

Score Sending: Scores automatically sent to selected programs.

College Selection Rounds: Ace the subsequent selection processes (group discussions; personal interviews) of your chosen MBA college.

Admission!: Receive and accept the admission offer and complete enrollment formalities by specified deadlines.

Graduate Management Admission Council® (GMAC®) conducts the MBA entrance exam. GMAC provides an instant score preview immediately after completing the test.