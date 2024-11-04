Digital readiness: Technical requirements for online NMAT

Organised by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), this MBA entrance exam is considered relatively easier and will be held from November 5 to December 20, spanning 45 days.

Here's what you need to give the exam online...

1. Pre-Exam Preparation

Complete the system compatibility check on the NMAT dashboard, verify ID requirements, and disable pop-up blockers.

2. On Exam Day

Log in 15 minutes early, have a government-issued photo ID, admit card, and confirmation email ready.

3. Environment Requirements

Quiet, well-lit room with a clear desk and no other individuals present.

