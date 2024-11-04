Chhattisgarh Police set to conduct constable recruitment; admit cards out soon

The Chhattisgarh (CG) Police will soon conduct the physical and document verification process for the recruitment of various constable positions.



Eligible candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV) will soon be able to download their admit cards from the official website, cgpolice.gov.in.



According to official sources, the admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV) for the direct recruitment examination for constables will be released today, Monday, November 4.



Once available, candidates can check and download their call letters from cgpolice.gov.in.



Here are a few steps on how you can download the admit cards:



Step 1: Go to the official website, cgpolice.gov.in



Step 2: Head next to the link titled 'CG Police constable admit card 2024 for PET/PST, DV'



Step 3: Enter the required credentials on the login page



Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen. Save and download the admit card for future reference.



This recruitment drive aims to fill 5,967 constable vacancies in Chhattisgarh Police.



Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written test, PET/PST, skill test, and document verification.



The PET/PST and document verification are scheduled for November 16, at designated venues in Raipur, Dhamtari, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Surajpur, Jagdalpur, and Kondagaon.