AIIMS New Delhi to release INI CET January 2025 admit cards today

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, is set to release the admit card for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2025 today, November 4.



Candidates can download their admit cards from aiimsexams.ac.in.



The institute would also share the final registration status of the candidates with the admit cards.



The entrance exam for the January 2025 admission session is scheduled for November 10, 2024.



The admit card will include details such as the exam time, reporting time, exam centre information, and guidelines for exam day.



Here's how you can download the admit cards:



Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.



Step 2: Click on the link for the INI CET-January 2025 admit card provided on the homepage.



Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.



Step 4: Submit your details, download and save the admit card



INI CET is held for admission to the following postgraduate courses –



a) Six years of Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh)

b) Six years OF Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS)



Offered by



1) AIIMS across the country

2) Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Pondicherry

3) National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru

4) Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh

5) Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST) Trivandrum