XAT 2025: XLRI provides clarification on application deadline. Here are details

Providing a clarification regarding the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024, XLRI-Xavier School of Management in a press statement said that the application deadline for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2024) is November 30, according to a Hindustan Times report.



Dr Rahul Shukla, Convenor of Admissions for XAT 2025, emphasised the importance of accurate information regarding the registration deadline, stating that it is November 30.



He urged candidates to rely solely on official updates to prevent confusion.



He further noted that XAT provides access to over 160 XLRI Associate Member Institutes (XAMI) and XAT Associate colleges, facilitating diverse management programmes and helping aspiring candidates develop essential skills for future management roles.



Here are some details to be noted:



1) The entrance test is scheduled for January 5, 2025, and will be held from 2.00 pm to 5.30 pm.



2) The registration deadline is November 30.



3) The registration fee is Rs 2,200 (with an additional fee of Rs 200 each for XLRI programme preferences)



4) Scores of XAT 2025 will be accepted by over 250 business schools.



5) The test syllabus covers verbal ability, decision-making, quantitative aptitude, and general knowledge.



6) Candidates can go to its official website https://xlri.ac.in/ for more information on XAT 2025