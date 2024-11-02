NEET under fire by DMK as they question its integrity amid proposed reforms

In an editorial, the Dravidian party's official publication, Murasoli, reiterated its opposition to the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) citing reports that a high-level committee of experts has recommended conducting the national test online to prevent irregularities, reported PTI.



The committee headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan, recently submitted its report to the Ministry of Education. Its recommendations include various measures aimed at enhancing the integrity and efficiency of entrance examinations across the country.



Unending irregularities

The editorial dated Saturday, November 2, 2024 questioned, "The exam, NEET by itself is an irregularity. How an irregular exam can be conducted without irregularity?"



Murasoli cited media reports indicating that a seven-member panel recommended implementing an online test and a hybrid model for areas, unable to conduct online testing.



The editorial argued that these changes would lead to increased irregularities, benefitting impersonators and favouring candidates who attend a single coaching center and take the test at one location.



Impersonation and discrimination

The Tamil Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) daily, on the online exam process still being flawed, said, "That will not be an online exam. That will only be an impersonation test," citing instances of impersonations witnessed in some northern states during physical NEET tests.



PTI further reported that Murasoli claimed the NEET exam to be discriminatory in nature and has only made medical education accessible to a select few, excluding students who attended state boards and studied in their native languages.



It further alleged that the question papers are designed to favour those educated under boards like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) resulting in unequal treatment of candidates.