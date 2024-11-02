AP LAWCET 2024 seat allocation results announced: Here's how you can check it

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced the seat allocation results for the AP Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2024 counselling yesterday, Friday, November 1.



Candidates can view the seat allocation list from APSCHE's official website at — lawcetsche.aptonline.in.



Here are the steps on how you can check your seat allotment



Step 1: Go to the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.



Step 2: Find and click on the link on the homepage to view the seat allotment list.



Step 3: After you click on the link, the seat allotment list will be displayed on your screen.



Step 4: Download the copy for future reference.



Candidates, after verifying their seat allotment, need to report to the allotted colleges between November 4 to November 7.



According to the official calendar, the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2024 exams took place on June 9 from 2.30 to 4.00 pm.



The exam consisted of three sections with a total of 120 questions.



Students received one mark for each correct answer, and there was no penalty for incorrect responses.