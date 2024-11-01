GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee opens application correction window; Follow these steps

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has opened the application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025.



Candidates can modify their applications on the official website – gate2025.iitr.ac.in.



The last date to fill the GATE 2025 application form was October 3. The last date to fill the online application form with late fees was October 7.



Here's how you can make these corrections:



Step 1: Go to the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in



Step 2: After the homepage appears, click on the link that says, "Application rectification link is active now for GATE 2025…"



Step 3: After the new window appears, check the fee required for modifications and click on the link provided to log in.



Step 4: Enter the required fields and submit.



Step 5: Make the necessary changes and pay the fee.



Step 6: Submit the application, and download the confirmation page.



Step 7: Keep a hard copy for future use.



GATE is a national-level exam that assesses candidates' comprehensive understanding of various subjects in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, or humanities.



Organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee this time, GATE 2025 will be conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) mode in February 2025.