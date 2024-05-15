Students of Narayana Schools ace CBSE Class X and XII exams. Here's how

Narayana Schools informed about the outstanding performance of their students in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and XII Board examinations for the year 2024 via a press release from the institute.



In the CBSE Class X Board exams, Narayana student Agastya Remani (roll number 15136452) from Mumbai, Maharashtra achieved an exceptional score of 498 out of 500 marks, displaying his excellence in various subjects.



In the CBSE Class XII Board exams, Narayana Commerce stream student Khyati Sharma, from Mumbai, Maharashtra (hall ticket number 15609812) secured an impressive 493 out of 500 marks, further demonstrating her proficiency and knowledge across diverse subjects within the Commerce stream.



A total of nine Narayana students secured marks above 495, 49 students scored above 490 and 156 students scored above 485 in CBSE Class X results.



Meanwhile, when it comes to the CBSE Class XII results, six Narayana students secured more than 490 marks and 23 students scored more than 485. These results once again demonstrate Narayana Schools' commitment to nurturing bright minds and empowering students to achieve their full potential, stated the press release.



In light of this accomplishment, Dr P Sindhura and P Sharani, directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, said, “The results reflect the dedication, hard work, and commitment of students, the encouragement and guidance of teachers, and the support extended by parents, culminating in a remarkable display of academic excellence, fulfilling dreams along the way.”



"We are thrilled and immensely proud of our students' outstanding performance in the CBSE Class X and XII Board exams," said Dr P Sindhura.



Dr Sindhura added, "Our integrated curriculum that has been perfected after decades of research, prepares students for the competitive world. It integrates the finest aspects of CBSE, ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education), IGSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education), IB (International Baccalaureate), and other syllabi, enhancing conceptual comprehension across subjects. This robust grasp of fundamentals equips our students with the requisite knowledge and skills to excel.”



She further emphasised the overall development of students while highlighting the focus on nSports — age-appropriate sports curriculum and Disha — a mental eell-being programme, which help students navigate their academic journey without undue pressure.



P Sharani congratulated all the students for their success and expressed gratitude to the faculty of the institution. Detailing the strengths of the institution, she mentioned, “Our micro-schedule, a highly organised and unique system of education delivery, ensures engaging, enjoyable, and effective learning for our students. Each topic is simplified into understandable concepts and integrated into lesson plans with clear outcomes, synchronised with the timetable to offer teachers, parents, and students’ clear insights into progress throughout the academic year. Based on these insights, we tailor assignments to match students’ proficiency levels and bridge gaps in knowledge by recommending additional resources and providing personalised attention."



The directors also highlighted the tech-enabled framework that is in place in the institution. “With our flagship application, nLearn, students can access engaging content, practice problem sets, and attempt assignments and tests at their own pace. Content and questions are curated based on a student’s ability and understanding which makes learning adaptive and maximises the understanding and application of every topic. Furthermore, additional materials such as ebooks and notes are available on the application to assist students whenever they need extra help,” Dr Sindhura added.



For over four decades, Narayana Schools have maintained a tradition of excellence, consistently setting higher standards in education every year. Narayana Schools are committed to guiding students towards realising their full potential, empowering them to achieve their dreams because, at Narayana, as they say, "Your dreams are our dreams". informed the press release.