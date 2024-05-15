Andhra Pradesh government schools excel in CBSE exams

The government schools in Andhra Pradesh have outshone other schools in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination, announced the board in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 14.



It is quite exemplary that the Vijayawada region, which includes Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, secured the second-highest pass percentage in India. According to a report by The New Indian Express, this is the first time the region has performed so well.



According to statistics shared by CBSE Regional Officer Shekhar Chandra, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools in the Vijayawada region achieved top pass percentages bagging 100% in Class XII and 99.94% in Class X.



In Andhra Pradesh, 358 schools follow the Class X teaching curriculum under CBSE, including 15 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools, 33 Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) schools, 289 independent schools, and 21 government schools.



For Class X, out of 1,492 registered government school students, 1,489 appeared, and an impressive 1,488 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 99.93%.

What is the pass percentage of these schools?

In independent schools, 26,511 students registered, 26,470 appeared, and 26,371 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 99.63%. Boys achieved a pass percentage of 99.56%, while girls secured 99.72%.



In JNV schools, 1,063 students registered, all appeared, and 1,062 passed, leading to a pass percentage of 99.91%. Boys achieved a pass percentage of 99.85%, while girls achieved 100%.



In KV schools, 2,605 students registered, 2,594 appeared, and 2,588 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 99.77%. The pass percentage of biys was 99.60%, while girls secured 99.93%.



For Class XII

For Class XII, 158 schools, including 14 JNV, 25 KV, 106 independent, and 13 government schools, are under the Vijayawada CBSE Regional Office. Among government schools, 1,130 students registered, 1,117 appeared, and 1,116 passed, resulting in an outstanding pass percentage of 99.91%. Boys achieved a pass percentage of 100%, while girls achieved 99.84%.



In independent schools, 8,266 students registered, 8,246 appeared, and 8,143 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 98.75%. Among JNV students, 508 registered, 506 appeared, and all passed, achieving a pass percentage of 100%.

Similarly, 857 students registered from KV, all 855 who appeared passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 100%.

