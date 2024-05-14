Karnataka's Deputy CM felicitated Class X topper; aims to transform Karnataka education

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, felicitated the girl who topped the Class X Board examination in Karnataka. The girl, Ankita Basappa Konnur, is a student of a government-run residential school meant for students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), reported IANS.



Dy CM felicitated student, principal and parents at his residence

The Deputy CM felicitated the student, the school principal, and her parents at his residence in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru by presenting them with bouquets and shawls. He further handed over a cheque to Ankita for five lakh rupees. He also felicitated and gave a cheque of two lakh rupees to Navaneeth from Mandya who secured third rank.



The Deputy CM, while addressing the audience, stated that it was indeed a matter of pride for the state as a government school student secured first rank in Class X by securing 625 marks out of the total 625 marks.



Efforts towards transforming Karnataka's education

DK Shivakumar further stated his interest in transforming the education landscape, "I have been saying that though I am in the political field, my interest is in the education sector. My aim is to transform government schools at the taluq levels into world-class public schools in Karnataka."



He also emphasised the allocated budget and schemes that are being employed to transform these government schools. According to the IANS report, he added, "The scheme is ready to build these schools using CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds, without relying on government funds."



To put the schemes into motion, he informed that he would soon call for a meeting to initiate the construction of the schools after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted.



He further stated, "Our objective is to provide rural students with the opportunity to access international-quality education."