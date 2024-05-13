Manipur Board declared Class XII results; Mizoram to declare Class X results tomorrow

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) declared the results of the Class XII Board exams which showed remarkable results.



Rise in pass percentage

This year, 97.63 per cent of students successfully cleared the examination. There was also a significant rise from the previous year's pass percentage of 88.68 per cent, stated a PTI report.



Aiena Naorem secured the top position in Commerce, while Th Sheityajit emerged as the topper in the Arts stream.



L Malemnganbi Laishram secured the first position in the Science category.



According to a PTI report, the pass percentages for each stream were as follows: Arts stood at 94.35 per cent, Science at 98.91 per cent, and Commerce saw 93.51 per cent pass rate.



A total of 31,128 students appeared for the examinations conducted between February and March.



District-wise analysis revealed Manipur's Thoubal district with the highest pass percentage at an outstanding 99.58 per cent. Ukhrul reported the lowest pass rate among the state's 15 districts at 85.95 per cent.



Mizoram to announce Class X results tomorrow

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will announce the results of the Class X final examinations, stated a PTI report.



It is scheduled for release on Tuesday, tomorrow, May 14. MBSE Chairman JH Zoremthang confirmed that the results will be made public at noon.



He said the results could be seen at the MBSE office in Aizawl's Chaltlang, as well on mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.



Zoremthang mentioned that the MBSE is set to release the results of the Class XII exams later this month.