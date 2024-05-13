CBSE results: Thiruvananthapuram emerged as top region with highest pass rate

Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has outperformed in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and XII by achieving the highest marks nationwide, stated an IANS report.



In the Class XII examinations, the region boasted an impressive 99.91 per cent pass rate, surpassing the national average of 87.98 per cent.



Similarly, in the Class X examinations, the Thiruvananthapuram region achieved a remarkable 99.75 per cent pass rate, surpassing the national average of 93.60 per cent.



The state of Tamil Nadu was not far behind with its cumulative pass percentage. It registered a 98.47 pass percentage in the Class XII examinations.



Chennai region stood third in the country in the examinations after Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada region, as per an IANS report.



In the Class X exams, it registered a pass rate of 99.3 per cent, which is a slight improvement from last year's average, which stood at 99.14 per cent.



The CBSE Class XII exams commenced on February 15 and concluded on April 2.



The Class X exams began on February 15 and ended on March 13.



The supplementary exams for students who failed will be conducted from July 15, declared CBSE, today, Monday, May 13.