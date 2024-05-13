CBSE announces dates for Class X, XII supplementary exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials announced today, Monday, May 13 that the supplementary exams for Classes X and XII are slated to commence from July 15, according to a report published by PTI.



It has also announced the dates for the upcoming supplementary exam and over 1.32 lakh candidates were placed in the supplementary exams category in Class X. A similar trend was observed in Class XII, with over 1.22 lakh candidates in the same category.



In accordance with the recommendations outlined in the new National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, CBSE introduced a change in nomenclature last year, renaming the compartment examination to the supplementary examination.



Important points to be noted

Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Examination Controller, outlined the examination guidelines. As per a PTI report, Class XII students are allowed to enhance their performance in one subject during the supplementary examination, while Class X students will be allowed to improve their performance in two subjects.



Bhardwaj further clarified the eligibility criteria for supplementary exams. Students eligible for the exams include:

- Class X students who did not pass two subjects





- Class X students who did not pass one subject and were placed in the compartment category



- Students who were declared pass by replacing the sixth or seventh subject



- Class X and XII students who passed but aim to enhance their performance in two and one subjects, respectively