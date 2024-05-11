COMEDK-UGET 2024 tomorrow, May 12. Here's a last-minute checklist

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental College of Karnataka - Undergraduate Entrance Test (COMEDK-UGET) exams are scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, May 12.



Approximately 1,20,000 candidates are expected to participate in the COMEDK UGET-2024 this Sunday, May 11. This examination is important for aspirants seeking to pursue Engineering from private colleges across Karnataka and other select pan-India member universities.



According to a report by the Times of India, the number of applicants has increased by roughly 20,000 compared to last year.



More about COMEDK

It is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) to be held in three sessions across 264 centres in 189 cities in 28 states.



The first session will be held between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. The second session will be held between 1 pm and 4 pm, and, the third and the last session will begin from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm.



Candidates appearing for the exam will be required to bring their ID cards, and carry two recent passport-sized photographs, with the ID proof declared in their application.



Other important dates

The answer key to the question papers will be released on May 21. The results will be published online on May 24 with the counselling dates for qualified students at www.comedk.org.