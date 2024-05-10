UGC NET 2024 registration ends today! How to apply? Details here

The registration process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2024, will end today, Friday, May 10.



Here's how one can apply for UGC NET 2024 by following the steps:



Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in



Step 2: Click on the link mentioning UGC NET June 2024 on the home page



Step 3: Register yourself and login into your registered account



Step 4: Follow the steps and fill in your application form



Step 5: Make your payment



Step 6: Click on the submit button and download the confirmation page



Step 7: Do not forget to save the application for future use



Here are a few important points to note:



- The registration link will stay open until 11.50 pm. One can submit the examination fee (via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI) until May 12, 2024



- The correction window will be accessible from May 13 to May 15, 2024



- The application fee for General/Unreserved is Rs 1,150/-, for SC/ST/PwD (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons With Disability) and Third Gender is Rs 325/-



- The UGC NET June 2024 examination will be conducted on June 18, 2024, instead of June 16, 2024



- The exam will be conducted in 83 subjects in OMR (pen and paper) mode. The test will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions (MCQs)