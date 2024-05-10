Exams

UGC NET 2024 registration ends today! How to apply? Details here

The June session of the UGC NET 2024 examination will be conducted on June 18, 2024, instead of June 16
UGC NET 2024
UGC NET 2024(Source: EdexLive Desk)

The registration process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2024, will end today, Friday, May 10.

Here's how one can apply for UGC NET 2024 by following the steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning UGC NET June 2024 on the home page

Step 3: Register yourself and login into your registered account

Step 4: Follow the steps and fill in your application form

Step 5: Make your payment

Step 6: Click on the submit button and download the confirmation page

Step 7: Do not forget to save the application for future use

Here are a few important points to note:

- The registration link will stay open until 11.50 pm. One can submit the examination fee (via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI) until May 12, 2024

- The correction window will be accessible from May 13 to May 15, 2024

- The application fee for General/Unreserved is Rs 1,150/-, for SC/ST/PwD (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons With Disability) and Third Gender is Rs 325/-

- The UGC NET June 2024 examination will be conducted on June 18, 2024, instead of June 16, 2024

- The exam will be conducted in 83 subjects in OMR (pen and paper) mode. The test will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

application
UGC NET
registration

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com