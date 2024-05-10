IIM Bodh Gaya Director on IPM, JIPMAT, exam tips and what makes a good manager

What makes a good manager?

Only a degree from a reputed institute? Clearing an exam? Bagging a lucrative job and climbing the corporate ladder? Yes, but it takes more than that.

Director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya Director Dr Vinita Singh Sahay seems to have cracked the formula though. Along with running a stellar institute, Dr Sahay also knows how to nurture good managers.

One of the ways the institute and the director does this is by offering one of the most coveted courses, the Integrated Programme for Management (IPM). While other IIMs admit students through the Integrated Programme for Management Aptitude Test, or IPMAT, IIM Bodh Gaya admits students through the Joint Integrated Programme for Management Aptitude Test (JIPMAT) conducted by the National Institute of Agency (NTA).

We will let the Director herself, Dr Vinita Singh Sahay, inform you about the rest of the details. Excerpts from our conversation:

Do tell us about JIPMAT.

The admission to the IPM programme at IIM Bodh Gaya is through JIPMAT held by National testing Agency (NTA), the same agency which conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

This year JIPMAT will be held at 78 centres within India and seven countries like United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia and so on, both for international students as well as NRI/OCI (Non-Resident Indian/Overseas Citizen of India) students and so on.

JIPMAT is a joint entrance exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). Could you please highlight the differences between JIPMAT and other IPMATs conducted by IIM Indore? Additionally, please let us in on JIPMAT's USPs.

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (JIPMAT), administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), introduces a paradigm shift in the landscape of management entrance exams.

While other IPMATs, like the one conducted by IIM Indore, focuses primarily on assessing candidates for quantitative skills for specific institutions, JIPMAT offers a broader platform even with students with Humanities and Liberal Arts/Humanities orientation for aspiring managers nationwide.

Furthermore, JIPMAT's emphasis on evaluating candidates' analytical, verbal, and quantitative abilities aligns with the multifaceted demands of the modern business environment.

By honing these essential skills, JIPMAT prepares students not only for academic success but also for leadership roles across diverse industries and sectors. Its emphasis on meritocracy, inclusivity, and excellence makes JIPMAT a transformative gateway for aspiring managers seeking to embark on a dynamic career path in management.

Assurance of a Standardised Exam: JIPMAT is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a well-respected government organisation with a proven track record of conducting large-scale standardised exams across India.

This can assure students of a fair and well-administered testing process. It is applicable to two IIMs and several other institutions reducing the financial strain on parents allowing them to to take exam nearest to their homes.

Focus on what JIPMAT offers: When discussing JIPMAT, it's important to focus on the benefits it provides to students — the streamlined application process, the involvement of a reputed exam body, and the potential for wider programme recognition.

Indian Institutes of Managements (IIM) entrance exams are often seen as one of the most competitive and tough ones. What are the top five tips to keep in mind, on priority, while preparing for this particular entrance exam? Any special strategies you would like to suggest to candidates to follow while preparing to crack JIPMAT.

Aspirants preparing for IIM entrance exams, including JIPMAT, must adopt a comprehensive approach to maximize their chances of success.

Firstly, understanding the exam pattern, syllabus, and marking scheme is crucial for developing a targeted study plan. Regular practice, including solving previous years' papers and taking mock tests, is essential for mastering concepts and improving speed and accuracy.

Identifying and focusing on weak areas through personalised guidance programmes can significantly enhance preparation.

Effective time management strategies, prioritising questions based on difficulty level, and maintaining a positive mindset are key to tackling each section within the allocated time.

Lastly, embracing holistic development through extracurricular activities enriches candidates' skill set and prepares them for the varied challenges of the management profession.

By integrating these strategies into their preparation journey, aspirants can enhance their readiness to crack the competitive IIM entrance exams, including JIPMAT, and embark on a rewarding career path in management.

One of the features of the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) is its transition from a Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) to a Master in Business Administration (MBA). Besides this, could you disclose other special features which make the programme one-of-a-kind at IIM Bodh Gaya?

The Integrated Programme at IIM Bodh Gaya embodies a transformative educational journey that transcends the conventional boundaries of management education. While its transition from a Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) to a Master in Business Administration (MBA) signifies a pivotal shift in academic focus, it's just one facet of its innovative approach.

At IIM Bodh Gaya, the vision is to create Socially Responsible Mindful leaders. One distinctive feature is the eight weeks Rural Immersion programme they undergo after the second year of the IPM.

Our programme emphasises a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application, fostering a deep-rooted understanding of core management principles while encouraging innovative thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Moreover, we prioritise experiential learning, industry collaborations, and mentorship initiatives to provide students with a comprehensive skill set that prepares them to excel in the ever-evolving business landscape. By embracing diversity, fostering leadership qualities, and promoting ethical values.

What kind of placement opportunities can students expect after the completion of this course?

Upon completing the Integrated Programme in Management at IIM Bodh Gaya, students can expect a plethora of placement opportunities across diverse industries and sectors. Our rigorous academic curriculum, industry exposure, and experiential learning initiatives equip students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in today's competitive business landscape.

The robust placement cell at IIM Bodh Gaya facilitates internships and final placements with leading organisations, ensuring a seamless transition from academia to the corporate world. Students can explore a wide range of career options in areas such as consulting, finance, marketing, operations, and entrepreneurship, based on their interests and aspirations.

Moreover, our strong alumni network and corporate partnerships further enhance students' career prospects, providing them with access to mentorship, networking opportunities, and industry insights.

By leveraging these resources and showcasing their talents, students graduating from IPMAT at IIM Bodh Gaya can embark on a successful and fulfilling professional journey, making meaningful contributions to their respective fields and society at large.

What makes good managers?

It is imperative to emphasise the need of cultivating a culture of ongoing education and creativity in the quickly changing business environment of today.

Students who want to become managers should embrace lifelong learning, keep up with new developments in technology and trends, and develop a growth mindset that will enable them to adjust to changing conditions.

Students should seek to uphold ethical leadership and social responsibility in their professional pursuits, as these are essential components of effective management.

IIM Bodh Gaya aspires to produce attentive leaders who prioritise their well-being in addition to their corporate obligations, keeping these beliefs and ideals in mind. In Pali, the language of Buddha's teachings, our motto is सब्बे भद्राणि पस्सन्तु, which translates to, "Let all be witnesses of all good happenings".

IMP @ IIM Bodh Gaya

Launched: 2021

Eligibility: Candidates of 10+2/XII/HSC examination

Exam date: June 6

Intake seats: 120

Exam sections: JIPMAT exam