Kerala Higher Secondary results announced! What do statistics look like this year?

Today, Thursday, May 9, Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, announced the results of the state's Higher Secondary exams, revealing a 4.26% decrease in the pass rate compared to last year.



This year, out of 3,74,755 students who appeared for the exam, 2,94,888 successfully passed, resulting in a pass rate of 78.69%, which was 82.95% in 2023, reported PTI.



While addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister informed PTI that -



- Pass percentage was highest in the Science stream with 84.84 per cent

- Amongst the different categories of schools, government-aided schools registered the highest pass percentage with 82.47 per cent

- The district with the highest pass percentage was Ernakulam with 84.12 per cent and the lowest was Wayanad with 72.13 per cent

- As many as 39,242 students secured A+ in all subjects and of them, 29,718 were girls, 9,524 were boys and 31,214 were from the Science stream

- The count of students achieving full A+ grades surged by 5,427 compared to the previous year

- The district with the highest number of full A+ students was Malappuram which was also first in regards to the number of students who took the exam

- As many as 105 students achieved a 100 per cent score in the Class XII exams



Added Information

Minister Sivankutty mentioned that students could access their individual results starting from 4 pm on the official websites of the education department, reported PTI.



He also announced that the Save a Year (SAY) examination would take place from June 12 to June 20, with the application deadline being May 13.



Additionally, he stated that the last date to apply for revaluation or photocopies of the answer sheets was May 14.