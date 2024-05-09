Karnataka Class X Board exam results: Girls, rural students perform phenomenally well

The results of the Class X Board examination were released today, Thursday, May 9, by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), revealing that girls outperformed boys and that students from rural regions were advancing.



Of the 8.69 lakh students who sat the exam, 6.31 lakh passed, giving the state a 73.40 per cent passing percentage, reports ANI.



With 81.11 per cent of female students completing the exam, they hold an advantage over male students. Boys' passing rate was 65.90 per cent. In all, 74.17 per cent of students in rural areas and 72.83 per cent of students in urban areas passed the Board exams.



Udupi district achieved the highest percentage of 90 per cent, ahead of Dakshina Kannada (92.12 per cent) and Shivamogga (88.67 per cent) districts. With barely 50.59 per cent of students passing the Board exam, the Yadgir district came last.



With a score of 625 out of 625, Ankita Basappa Konnuru, a student at the government-run Morarji Desai Residential School in Mudhol town, Bagalkot district, north Karnataka, emerged as the best student.



Out of 625 marks, seven students received 624, 14 received 623, twenty-one received 622, 44 received 621, and 44 received 620.



Bengaluru South district came in at 12th place in the state with a 79 per cent pass percentage. Bengaluru North district placed 14th in the state with a result of 77.09 per cent. Bengaluru Rural placed ninth in the state with results of 83.67 per cent.

The state's overall passing percentage has decreased by 10.49 per cent, and 78 schools in the state received zero results. The passing rate of pupils was 73.40 per cent this time around, down from 83.89 per cent in 2023-2024.



Seventy-nine per cent of students from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community passed the exam, while 69 per cent of students from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) passed.

The results were announced by School Education and Literacy Department Principal Secretary Ritesh Kumar Singh, KSEAB Chairperson N Manjushree and Director HN Gopalakrishna.