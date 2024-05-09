Chhattisgarh: CGBSE Class X and XII results announced! Toppers' list here!

Today, Thursday, May 9, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) announced the results of the Class X and XII exams.



As per the results, girls clinched the top spots, dominating the merit lists and outshining boys in the overall pass rate.



The CGBSE Chairman, Renu G Pilley, informed PTI that the Class XII overall pass percentage was 80.74 per cent, while it was 75.61 per cent for Class X.



The official said that girls recorded a pass percentage of 83.2 per cent and boys stood at 76.91 per cent in Class XII exams while the figure was 79.35 per cent for girls and 71.12 per cent for boys in the Class X exams.



Pilley said, "While 20 students made it to the merit list (top ten) in Class XII, a total of 59 students are in the merit list of Class X. The number of girls in the merit list in Class XII and X stands at 15 and 44, respectively."



Who are the class XII toppers?

In the Class XII examinations,



- Mahek Agrawal from EVAS Woodland English Medium HS School in Saraipali from Mahasamund district achieved the highest rank with 97.40 per cent

- Kopal Ambast from Guru Ghasidas Govt English Medium School in Balodabazar district, secured 97 per cent

- Preeti from Govt HS School in Karhibazar, Balodabazar, and Ayushi Gupta from Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht English Medium School in Jashpur jointly secured the third position with 96.80 per cent



This year 2,61,077 students enrolled for the CGBSE Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class XII), of which, 2,58,704 students, including 1,13,210 boys and 1,45,494 girls, participated in the exams.



Who are the Class X toppers?

The CGBSE Chairman told PTI that



- Simran Shabba of Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht English Medium School, Jashpur, topped with 99.50 per cent

- Honisha of Saraswati Shishu Mandir HS School, Kopra in Gariaband district stood second with 98.83 per cent

- Shreyansh Kumar Yadav of Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht English Medium School, Jashpur bagged third position with 98.33 per cent





As per the PTI report, 3,45,686 students registered for the CGBSE High School Certificate Examination (Class X) this year. Out of these, 3,40,220 students, 1,54,799 were boys and 1,85,421 were girls, who had appeared for the exam.