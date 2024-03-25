Telangana: Seven booked for attempting to help students cheat

Seven people have been charged by the Kusumanchi police in Khammam District, Telangana, for trying to provide answers to students during the Saturday SSC public examinations at Kusumanchi Zilla Parishad High School. Two private school teachers, two correspondents, and two teachers are among the accused.

The police claim that several students' relatives tried to access the exam centre and tried to furnish answers with the assistance of two students and a minor. The headmaster of Kusumanchi Zilla Parishad High School, R Venkata Reddy, filed a complaint at the Kusumanchi police station on Sunday, March 24, The New Indian Express reports.



Tejavath Rishi Anand, age 18; Reddymalla Ganesh, age 20; Banoth Mangoolal, age 36; Md Imtiyaz, age 30, and Md Harshad, age 35, who work as teachers and correspondents at Global School, respectively; and K Seetaramulu, age 35, who works as a correspondent for Pragathi School in Kusumanchi village, have been identified as the accused.



The police have filed a case under Section 62/2024, Section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), Section 8 of the Telangana Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractice and Unfair Means) Act, and Section 512 read with Section 34 of the IPC (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), in response to the headmaster's complaint.