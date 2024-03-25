NEET PG 2024: RTI filed to find out rationale behind exam preponement
Amidst the growing concerns about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation for 2024 (NEET PG 2024) being pushed ahead of schedule this year, students have expressed doubts about the rationale of the National Medical Commission (NMC) behind this decision.
Taking to X, Right to Information (RTI) activist Dr Vivek Pandey shared the screenshot of an RTI inquiry he filed at the request of aspirants, which seeks more clarity on the exam dates.
“We must know why exam is Pre-Poned, if result is coming late, counselling is late, then what is benefit of conducting exam 15 days before previous date? (sic)”, his post on X says.
The RTI inquiry, which was filed on Sunday, March 24, asks the following:
The detailed minutes of the meeting in which it was decided to prepone the upcoming NEET PG 2024 exam
The information on suggestions given with the direction of preponing NEET PG 2024
The screenshot shared by Dr Vivek Pandey also revealed that the RTI request was received.
On March 20, the National Medical Commission notified that NEET PG will be held this year on June 23 instead of July 4, as announced earlier. Naturally, this left medical students confused and blindsided.
As per the new timeline, the results will be declared on July 15, the counselling will take place from August 5 to October 15, and the new academic session will begin on September 16. October 21 was announced as the last date for joining.
This timeline was decided by the NMC after a meeting with the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), Directorate General for Health Sciences and National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences with the Medical Counselling Committee.