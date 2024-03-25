NEET PG 2024: RTI filed to find out rationale behind exam preponement

Amidst the growing concerns about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation for 2024 (NEET PG 2024) being pushed ahead of schedule this year, students have expressed doubts about the rationale of the National Medical Commission (NMC) behind this decision.



Taking to X, Right to Information (RTI) activist Dr Vivek Pandey shared the screenshot of an RTI inquiry he filed at the request of aspirants, which seeks more clarity on the exam dates.



“We must know why exam is Pre-Poned, if result is coming late, counselling is late, then what is benefit of conducting exam 15 days before previous date? (sic)”, his post on X says.