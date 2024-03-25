Karnataka: Over 8 lakh students to appear for SSLC exam from today

In all, 8,69,968 students will appear for the annual Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination in 2,750 centres across the state from today, March 25. Further, it is reported that among the overall students, 4,28,058 are girls.



According to a press release from the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, 8,10,368 are regular students, 18,225 private, 41,375 repeaters and 5,424 differently-abled students, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. The examinations are scheduled from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm till April 6. The students can write the examination in Kannada, English, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, and Sanskrit.



CCTV to counter malpractice

To prevent malpractice, all examination centres will be under CCTV surveillance. Additionally, the board has banned students and staff on exam duty from taking mobile phones to the examination centres.

For the same, prohibitory orders will be in force around the centres and police personnel will be deployed in all centres. Principals of the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) have been appointed as district superintendent officers. DIET lecturers have been appointed as vigilance officers. Other officers of the Education Department will work as positional vigilance officers.

For smooth travel for the SSLC students, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will provide free rides.